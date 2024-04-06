The world’s oldest man says the secret to his longevity is luck, plus regular fish and chips
LONDON (AP) — The world’s oldest man says the secret to his long life is luck, moderation — and fish and chips every Friday. At 111 years old, Englishman John Alfred Tinniswood has been confirmed as the new holder of the title by Guinness World Records. It follows the death of the Venezuelan record-holder, Juan Vicente Pérez, this month at the age of 114. Born in Liverpool in 1912 a few months after the sinking of the Titanic, Tinniswood is a retired accountant who lived through two world wars. He says moderation is key to a healthy life. He never smokes, rarely drinks and follows no special diet, apart from a fish and chip supper once a week. But ultimately, he says, “it’s pure luck.”