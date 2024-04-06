Police in Arkansas shoot man who barricaded himself at a shopping mall

CONWAY, Arkansas (AP) — Police in central Arkansas say they shot a man after he fired at officers from inside a business at a shopping mall. Conway police say officers responded to a report about a man who had driven a vehicle into a massage therapy business at the Lewis Crossing Shopping Center on Saturday morning. A SWAT team found the armed man barricaded in a room. While officers were talking to the man, he shot at them and officers returned fire, striking him. The man was taken to a local hospital. His condition wasn’t immediately released. Conway is about 33 miles north of Little Rock.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.