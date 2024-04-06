Poland’s local elections test Tusk’s new government after 4 months in power
By VANESSA GERA
Associated Press
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Voters across Poland are casting ballots in local elections in what is the first electoral test for the coalition government led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, nearly four months after taking power. Voters will elect mayors as well as members of municipal councils and provincial assemblies. In all there are nearly 190,000 registered candidates for local government positions in the central European nation of 38 million people. Opinion polls released in the days ahead of the vote showed the two largest political formations running neck-and-neck: Tusk’s Civic Coalition, an electoral coalition led by his centrist and pro-European Union Civic Platform party, and Law and Justice, a national conservative party that governed the country from 2015 to last year.