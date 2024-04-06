Point guard Jamal Murray returns to Denver Nuggets lineup after missing seven games with knee injury

DENVER (AP) — Point guard Jamal Murray returned to the Denver Nuggets’ lineup Saturday night after missing seven games with a strained right knee. Murray was in the starting lineup against the Atlanta Hawks for his first appearance since getting hurt March 21 in a game against the New York Knicks. The defending NBA champions went 4-3 in Murray’s absence as the Nuggets’ bench has been a major concern during that time. In their 102-100 loss to the Clippers on Thursday night, Denver’s reserves scored just three baskets and were outscored by L.A.’s reserves 34-9.

