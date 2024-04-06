Murray’s return sparks Nuggets to 142-110 win over Hawks as Denver moves into first place in West

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray returned to the Denver Nuggets’ lineup Saturday night after missing seven games with a strained right knee and scored 16 points over 21 minutes in a 142-110 clobbering of the Atlanta Hawks. Nikola Jokic recorded his 25th triple-double of the season even as he took the fourth quarter off and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added a season-high 24 points, propelling the Nuggets (54-24) into sole possession of first place in the Western Conference, a half-game ahead of the idle Minnesota Timberwolves. Jokic had 19 points, 14 boards and 11 assists and Murray added six assists in his first appearance since getting hurt March 21 in a game against the New York Knicks.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.