Israel finds the body of a hostage killed in Gaza, while talks will resume on a cease-fire

CAIRO (AP) — Israel’s military says it has recovered the body of a 47-year-old farmer who was held hostage in Gaza. Meanwhile, negotiators are preparing for another round of talks in Egypt on brokering a cease-fire and securing the release of the remaining hostages six months into the war. Hamas says it will attend. The toll of Israel’s offensive in Gaza is measured in tens of thousands of deaths. The U.N. humanitarian chief warns of “the immediate prospect of a shameful man-made famine.” Israelis are divided on the approach by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government after multiple rounds of stalled negotiations.

By SAMY MAGDY and SAM METZ Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.