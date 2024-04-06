Israel finds the body of a hostage killed in Gaza, while talks will resume on a cease-fire
By SAMY MAGDY and SAM METZ
Associated Press
CAIRO (AP) — Israel’s military says it has recovered the body of a 47-year-old farmer who was held hostage in Gaza. Meanwhile, negotiators are preparing for another round of talks in Egypt on brokering a cease-fire and securing the release of the remaining hostages six months into the war. Hamas says it will attend. The toll of Israel’s offensive in Gaza is measured in tens of thousands of deaths. The U.N. humanitarian chief warns of “the immediate prospect of a shameful man-made famine.” Israelis are divided on the approach by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government after multiple rounds of stalled negotiations.