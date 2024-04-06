Happy ABBA-versary! Fans mark 50 years since ‘Waterloo’ took the world by storm

LONDON (AP) — Fans are celebrating 50 years since ABBA won a major battle with “Waterloo.” A half-century ago on Saturday, the Swedish quartet triumphed at the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest with the peppy love song. At London’s Waterloo station a choir belted out a rendition for commuters. In the English coastal town of Brighton, where the 1974 competition was held, fans were staging a flashmob dance and silent ABBA disco to mark the anniversary. ABBA went on to sell hundreds of millions of records. In a thank-you message to fans, the four band members said it was “slightly dizzying and deeply humbling” to know that their songs “still resonate around the world.”

