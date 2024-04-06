Driver killed after Atlanta chase suspect crashes into them, GSP says

By Web Staff

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — One person was killed during a Friday pursuit in Atlanta after their car was hit by the vehicle at the center of the chase, according to Georgia State Patrol (GSP).

Shortly before 3 p.m., GSP troopers tried to stop a pickup truck the Atlanta Police Department said was involved in another pursuit a few days prior.

APD tried to stop the truck on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive but the driver drove away.

A trooper then tried to stop the truck, which eventually got on I-285 and started driving recklessly, according to GSP.

“I understand y’all don’t want to go to jail but y’all got to stop doing what y’all doing,” said Kayla Ogburn, who witnessed the chase.

Troopers said the driver of the truck then got on Campbellton Road when they ran a red light and hit a Dodge Challenger turning from Barge Road.

Troopers said the impact caused the driver of the challenger to leave the road, hit a utility pole and ejected them. Troopers said the driver was killed.

“Because of someone else’s actions, somebody lost their life,” said Ogburn.

Charges are pending in the incident, according to GSP.

The suspected driver of the truck and the person killed have not been identified.

All lanes of Campbellton Road are closed after a crash and heavy police presence near I-285.

Law enforcement officers are diverting traffic near the intersection of Campbellton Road and Langford Parkway.

