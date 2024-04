COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -Colorado Springs is seeing some fire activity Saturday.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a structure fire on Willow St. in downtown.

Firefighters said they had to call in for backup to get it under control, but they say the bulk of the fire has been knocked down.

At this time, there is no word on how much damage was done or if anyone was displaced.