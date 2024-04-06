Biden and Democrats report raising $90 million-plus in March, stretching their cash lead over Trump

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign and the Democratic National Committee report raising more than $90 million in March and ending the year’s first quarter with $192 million-plus in cash on hand. They’re further stretching their money advantage over Donald Trump and the Republicans. The Biden campaign and its affiliated entities reported collecting $187 million from January through March. Trump and the Republican National Committee have said they raised about $65.5 million in March and had $93.1 million on hand. Trump is expecting to raise $43 million for his campaign when major donors gather at the Florida home of billionaire investor John Paulson on Saturday. That would set a single-event fundraising record.

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

