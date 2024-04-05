Ukraine fires more than 50 drones against Russia in one of its biggest air attacks of the war

Moscow defense officials say Ukraine have fired more than 40 drones into Russia’s bordering Rostov region in what appeared to be one of its biggest aerial attacks in the war and as Kyiv’s forces step up their assaults on Russian soil. Russia’s Defense Ministry said 44 drones were “intercepted and destroyed” Friday in the Morozovsky district, more than 100 kilometers from the border. Officials say the attack damaged a power substation. Russian media reported that there is a military airfield near the town of Morozovsk, but it was unclear whether the airfield was the target of the attack. Drone warfare is a key feature of the war, which has extended into a third year since Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbor.

