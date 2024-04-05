Senior doctors in England agree pay deal with UK government that will end year-long dispute

LONDON (AP) — Senior doctors in England have accepted a pay offer from the British government that ends a yearlong dispute. The British Medical Association and the Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association, which represent the doctors, said Friday that 83% of those casting a vote backed the offer. The pay increases will see some consultants at the lower end of the scale get a nearly 20% boost for the last financial year. Doctors at the early stages of their careers, who form the backbone of hospital and clinical care as they train up to be specialists in a particular field, remain in dispute with the government

