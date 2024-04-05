Sean Paul helped bring dancehall to the masses. With a new tour, he’s ready to do it all over again

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It has been 21 years since Sean Paul’s dancehall anthem “Get Busy” topped the Billboard Hot 100 and introduced new audiences to his Jamaican genres. “It’s changed for me now,” Sean Paul told The Associated Press, reflecting on the song’s legacy. “Because when I say, ‘get busy,’ I’m telling the kids to do their homework or clean stuff up.” Jokes aside, his ambition to make joyful, danceable music has never wavered. Next up is a 22-date U.S. run dubbed the “Greatest Tour,” kicking off on May 2 in Orlando, Florida, and ending June 16 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

