Russian officials again try to link the Moscow concert attack with Ukraine despite Kyiv’s denials

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Russian authorities have again tried to link the deadly attack on a Moscow concert hall to Ukraine, saying one of the detained suspects had photos on his phone depicting troops in camouflage uniforms with the Ukrainian flag. Ever since the March 22 mass shooting and fire at the Crocus City Hall concert venue that killed 145 people, Russian officials have sought to blame Ukraine for the massacre, even though Kyiv has denied any involvement and an affiliate of the Islamic State claimed responsibility. Authorities, including President Vladimir Putin, have offered no evidence for the link as they seek to shift the narrative from the failure by security services to prevent the attack.

