Robert F. Kennedy Jr. questions prosecutions for Jan. 6 attack, says he wants to hear ‘every side’
By JONATHAN J. COOPER and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Associated Press
Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is suggesting that the prosecution of rioters who violently attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, may be politically motivated. Kennedy’s statement, issued by his campaign on Friday, further aligns him with former President Donald Trump’s narrative of the attack that delayed the certification of his 2020 loss and led to his impeachment. It comes a day after he came under fire for a fundraising email that painted a sympathetic portrait of the rioters as “activists” who were “stripped of their constitutional liberties.”