‘Red flag’ bill debated for hours in Maine months after mass shooting that killed 18

Months after Maine’s deadliest mass shooting, state lawmakers held an hourslong hearing to debate a so-called red flag bill that would let family members petition a judge to remove guns from someone experiencing a psychiatric crisis. Supporters at Friday’s hearing said it’s important to reconsider the proposal after a gunman killed 18 people last fall amid signs of deteriorating mental health. Critics say the proposal would unfairly target law-abiding gun owners and infringe on their constitutional rights. Under the bill, emergency crisis intervention orders could be issued within a matter of hours and remain valid for up to 14 days when it’s clear someone poses an imminent threat.

