Rays reliever says baseballs at Coors Field were `horrible’ after coming out of humidor

DENVER (AP) — Pete Fairbanks couldn’t get a good grip on the baseball. For that, he blamed the humidor at Coors Field. The Tampa Bay Rays’ reliever took issue with the variability of the baseballs Friday after he issued three walks in the ninth inning. That paved the way for Ryan McMahon’s walk-off grand slam as the Colorado Rockies rallied for a 10-7 victory in their home opener. The Rockies installed a humidor room at Coors Field in 2002 to control the moisture level in baseballs, which helps keep them from becoming dried out in Denver’s thin air.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.