Peru’s president arrives to testify before prosecutors amid expanding ‘Rolexgate’ probe

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peruvian President Dina Boluarte has begun testifying to prosecutors on Friday after authorities said the president possesses jewelry including Rolex watches and received cash transfers totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars. The prosecutors’ office estimated that her jewelry may be worth as much as $500,000, and said she received more than $400,000 in “deposits of unknown origin” into her bank account. The incident was quickly dubbed “Rolexgate” on social media. Boluarte has provided scarce details about the suspicious transactions and jewelry, which she did not declare to authorities, but said that the Rolex first shown in photos was the “fruit of my labor” working since she was 18.

By FRANKLIN BRICEÑO and MEGAN JANETSKY Associated Press

