One person injured in collision with CSFD firetruck headed to house fire Friday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - One person was injured in a vehicle collision with a Colorado Springs Fire Department engine Friday.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), a vehicle collided with the fire engine in an intersection. One person in the private vehicle was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD), confirmed the engine was headed to a house fire on Jefferson St. on the west side of Colorado Springs.

No further information about this incident is available at this time.