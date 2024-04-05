Oklahoma nonprofit breaks ground on largest affordable housing development in its history

By Kilee Thomas

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — The largest affordable housing development in an Oklahoma nonprofit’s history broke ground on Tuesday.

Central Oklahoma Habitat for Humanity will build hundreds of homes for limited or middle-income families beginning this spring.

The neighborhood of Cornerstone Creek near Northwest 150th Street and Morgan Road will be the site of more than 400 affordable homes, giving many Oklahomans a place to put down roots.

“I’m very excited. I can hardly wait to start turning dirt,” said Ann Felton Gilliland, the CEO of Central Oklahoma Habitat for Humanity.

The plot of land is the largest affordable housing development in the organization’s history. The site includes 160 acres that will transform into the homes throughout the next eight years.

“We’re really in a crisis, not only in our state but nationally, for affordable housing, so it’s the perfect time to be building this many houses, because we have a shortage,” Felton Gilliland said.

The nonprofit plans for two- and three-bedroom homes to be energy efficient and cost around $165,000.

“Especially with the new challenges we’re having economically, now it’s needed more than probably ever,” said Bradley Carter, an Oklahoma City councilman representing Ward 1.

Those behind the effort said the price of the homes is a steal.

“In the open market are really appraising for $220,000, so it’s an amazing project for our families,” Felton Gilliland said.

All applicants are required to put in 100 hours of sweat equity, meaning families will help build their homes alongside volunteers.

“Homeownership is such an important part of our society, and it’s so important to give people that feeling of ownership,” said Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Future homeowners will also take financial training courses.

“We try to do everything we can to set our families up for success,” Felton Gilliland said.

