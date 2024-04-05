Nor’easter dumps heavy snow and cuts off power to hundreds of thousands across Northeast as many roads remain impassable

(CNN) — More than 400,000 homes and businesses in Maine and New Hampshire were without power early Friday as a late season nor’easter brought heavy snow and strong winds to parts of the Northeast.

The widespread outages leave many without indoor heating as the storm blankets the region with snow, toppling trees and power lines and making travel difficult.

“Please stay off the roads today if you can. If you must drive, take it slowly, and always give plenty of room to first responders, plow trucks, and utility crews,” Maine Gov. Janet Mills said in a post on X Thursday morning, also warning of power outages across much of the state.

Already, snow accumulations in the New England region have exceeded a foot, with Moretown, Vermont, seeing a whopping 24 inches of snow in less than three days and Shapleigh, Maine, seeing 21.5 inches.

Although the heaviest snow has ended, several more inches of snow are expected across large swaths of Maine and New Hampshire, according to the National Weather Service. Winds will also remain strong, gusting as high as 35 mph. The states are under a winter weather advisory until 8 a.m. ET Friday.

“Low pressure in the Gulf of Maine will continue to bring accumulating snow through this evening along with gusty northeast winds,” the National Weather Service said. “This system will linger in the Gulf of Maine through Saturday for continued chances of snow and rain showers, while the bulk of accumulating snow ends tonight.”

The power outages are expected to linger as light snow overnight also sets the stage for difficult driving conditions Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service. “Winds will also remain gusty and may result in additional downed branches and limbs due to the weight of freshly fallen snow,” the weather service added.

The storm left many roads impassable with debris and downed power lines blocking roadways in York County, Maine’s southernmost county bordering New Hampshire, emergency officials said in a post on X, warning of extremely hazardous driving conditions in the area.

State and local governments in Maine shuttered offices ahead of Thursday’s expected severe weather with some school districts such as the Westbrook School Department canceling in-person classes and opting for remote learning. Meanwhile, some districts like the Gorham School District canceled classes altogether.

In New Hampshire, hundreds of schools and government offices also announced closures or remote classes, according to CNN affiliate WMUR.

First responders in the town of East Kingston, New Hampshire, reported a tree had fallen onto a mobile home, leaving the structure “a total loss,” according to the East Kingston Fire Department.

“I am thankful that no one was injured,” said Chief Ed Warren. “I encourage all residents to remain alert during today’s storm. High winds and rains can cause unexpected and often disastrous weather, I urge everyone to stay safe.”

More than 289,000 utility customers in Maine remained in the dark early Friday, according to poweroutage.us. In New Hampshire, more than 121,000 residents were without power.

Winter storm warnings and advisories have been extended for parts of New England through Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The nor’easter – a storm that travels along the US East Coast and typically has coastal winds out of the northeast – has been producing periods of heavy, wet snow mixed with sleet. It’s expected to continue in Vermont and northern New York until 6 a.m. and as late as 11 a.m. in parts of Maine, with another 6 inches to over a foot expected overnight in some parts of the Northeast, according to the National Weather Service.

Meanwhile, a different storm crossing the western US will continue to bring gusty to high winds, low-elevation rain and high-elevation snow to the region through Friday before moving to the central US, the weather service said.

Freezing conditions over Central Plains, Ohio River Valley through Friday

An estimated 18 million people are under freeze and frost alerts in parts of the Central Plains and Ohio River Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

“Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing,” the weather service notes.

Freeze warnings are in effect for most of eastern Missouri through 8 a.m. Friday, when temperatures are expected to fall into the upper 20s. Cities impacted include Jefferson City, Columbia and Hannibal.

Meanwhile, frost advisories are in effect for southeast Kansas, southwest and south central Missouri, and north-central Arkansas through 8 a.m. Friday. Temperatures will fall into the low to mid-30s, resulting in the formation of frost. Cities including Springfield, Branson and Hot Springs will be impacted.

A freeze watch is also in effect for parts of southern Indiana, southwestern Ohio and central Kentucky late Friday night through Saturday morning. Temperatures are expected to fall into the mid to upper 20s across the region. The watch includes the cities of Indianapolis, Cincinnati and Louisville.

High winds bring fire danger to Southern and Central High Plains

In the High Plains, an approaching cold front is bringing a very different danger.

An estimated 11 million people are under a combination of red flag warnings and fire weather watches across portions of the Southern and Central High Plains, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Winds of more than 25 mph will combine with very dry conditions as relative humidity sits in the single digits and an ongoing drought continues, creating a critical fire danger threat.

The threat zone includes western Texas and portions of the Texas panhandle, central and northern New Mexico, west Kansas and eastern Colorado. Cities including Denver, Amarillo and Roswell are at-risk of fire-conducive weather.

The worst conditions are expected in eastern Colorado, where sustained winds may exceed 30 mph.

“Conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread,” the Storm Prediction Center said. “Avoid outdoor burning and any activity that may produce a spark and start a wildfire.”

