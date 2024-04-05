Montenegro’s top court orders another review in the case of cryptocurrency mogul Do Kwon

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegro’s top court has overturned a decision to hand over a South Korean mogul known as “the cryptocurrency king” to his native country. The move marks yet another twist in a months-long legal saga in the case of Do Kwon, the Terraform Labs founder arrested in Montenegro last year. Both South Korea and the U.S. had requested Do Kwon’s extradition from Montenegro. Montenegrin courts first had ruled in favor of the U.S. but the ruling was later overturned in favor of South Korea’s request. The Supreme Court said Friday that a lower court should repeat the procedure again and that the final decision lies with the justice minister

