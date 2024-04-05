Massachusetts day care teacher guilty in abuse case involving 3-year-old

By Karen Anderson

Click here for updates on this story

FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A Massachusetts day care teacher was found guilty Friday morning of injuring a 3-year-old boy in her care.

Sophie Varatharasa was a teacher in 2021 at the Community Montessori School in Natick, a day care run by her sister, Lucie Varatharasa, when the abuse happened.

Sophie Varatharasa was charged with a single count of assault and battery after 5 Investigates’ story aired.

Both of the boy’s parents testified Thursday during a daylong trial in Natick District Court, as did a child abuse expert, who said the injuries to the boy’s ears almost certainly happened when the boy was in the day care.

The trial was conducted before a judge, not a jury. In delivering the verdict today, the judge credited the testimony of the expert and the fact that no other adults were in the classroom when the injuries occurred.

Sentencing is set for next week.

The boy’s parents spoke out to 5 Investigates in 2022 out of frustration with the state’s investigation of the abuse claim.

Lucie Varatharasa told state investigators at the time she didn’t know how the child got the injury. Lucie has not been charged.

The Community Montessori School no longer exists, but Lucie Varatharasa’s name is on the license for another day care at that same location. There is no record of child abuse at this other day care.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.