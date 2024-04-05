Lawsuit naming Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs as co-defendant alleges his son sexually assaulted woman on yacht

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A lawsuit that names Sean “Diddy” Combs as a co-defendant alleges that his son Christian “King” Combs sexually assaulted a woman working on a yacht chartered by his father. The suit filed Thursday in a Los Angeles court says Sean Combs created the circumstances that led to the assault. It comes amid a federal sex trafficking investigation that led Homeland Security agents to raid his homes last week. The woman who worked as a crew member on the yacht says that in 2022, Christian Combs groped her and attempted to coerce her to perform oral sex on him. A lawyer for Sean Combs says the lawsuit is full of manufactured lies.

