Judge dismisses lawsuit of injured Dakota Access pipeline protester

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge in North Dakota has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a woman who was injured during a chaotic protest of the Dakota Access oil pipeline in 2016. Sophia Wilansky alleged officers “attacked her with less-lethal and explosive munitions” and nearly severed her hand. She sought millions of dollars in damages. She filed her lawsuit in 2018, followed by years of legal wrangling. The judge on Wednesday granted motions to dismiss the case. The controversial pipeline has been transporting oil since 2017.

