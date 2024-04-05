Israeli ambassador, summoned by Poland in protest, apologizes for death of Polish aid worker

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s deputy foreign minister has handed a diplomatic note to Israel’s ambassador protesting the killing of a Polish aid worker in an attack earlier this week on a convoy of aid workers in Gaza. After the meeting, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrzej Szejna told reporters in Warsaw that he handed the protest note to Ambassador Yacov Livne during a meeting Friday. The ambassador was summoned after the deaths of the World Central Kitchen workers. Szejna described the Polish stance during the meeting as “firm.” Livne said on social media that he had expressed his “personal deep sorrow and sincere apologies.”

