Hearing on newly proposed ‘Red Flag’ bill happening in Augusta

By Connor Clement

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) — Inside the Maine State House on Friday afternoon, members of the Maine State Legislature will hold a public hearing for a newly proposed “Red Flag” bill that would allow family members to directly ask a judge to remove someone’s guns if that person is having a mental health crisis.

The hearing is open to the public, who will be allowed to make a public comment about the proposed bill.

Speaker of the House Rachel Talbot Ross introduced the bill in response to the Lewiston mass shootings that took place last October, where 18 people were shot and killed.

The hearing for LD 2283, “An Act to Enact the Crisis Intervention Order Act to Protect the Safety of the Public,” will be held in room 438 at the State House.

