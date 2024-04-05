Glass Animals return this summer with a new album, each song exploring a ‘different side of love’

NEW YORK (AP) — The English indie-pop band Glass Animals, who made a splash with the song “Heat Waves” a few years ago, returns this summer with an album exploring love. A few furious weeks of writing by frontman, songwriter and producer Dave Bayley ended up with the band’s 10-track fourth album, whose title uses an expletive to describe love. The new collection comes out July 19 via Republic Records. There are songs about loss and songs about hate. There are songs about longing and ones about past relationships. Bayley says: “Each try to kind of touch on a different side of love.”

