Fire outside the Vermont office of Sen. Bernie Sanders causes minor damage

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Authorities say a fire outside the office of Sen. Bernie Sanders caused minor damage but no injuries. The Burlington Fire Department says it responded Friday morning and found a fire between the vestibule, the elevator and the entrance door of Sanders’ third-floor office. The fire was extinguished and no one was injured, though the office door was damaged and the third floor of the building where the fire occurred sustained water damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

