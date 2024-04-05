Fire on EVRAZ property in Pueblo, pre-evacuation warning issued

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - A fire is burning on EVRAZ property in Pueblo, according to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD).

At approximately 4:45 p.m., the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) reported that homes in the 1000-1100 block of Palo Alto St. in the Salt Creek Neighborhood are under pre-evacuation status due to the fire.

EVRAZ North America issued the following statement just before 5 p.m., "This afternoon a fire broke out on the grounds of the EVRAZ Pueblo steel mill. The fire is located in a building primarily used for staging and storage. All employees were immediately and safely evacuated, and all have been accounted for. Pueblo Fire Department remains on scene. We will provide additional details as they become available.