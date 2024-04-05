WATCH: Evacuations ordered for grass fire on northeast side of Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Fire crews are fighting a grass fire Friday on the northeast side of Pueblo.

As of 1 p.m., the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) has ordered evacuations for homes located a half-mile north of 1945 Overton Rd. The sheriff's office said this is approximately 25 homes.

Around 2 p.m., the PCSO said there is no threat from this fire to the Colorado State University Pueblo Campus. No evacuation order has gone out to campus.

A reception center for residents who have had to evacuate has been set up at the Pueblo County Parks Office, located at 1650 Cooper Place. Enter off of Roselawn Rd. Residents can take large animals to the Liberty Landing Stables at 1401 S. McCulloch Blvd. in Pueblo West. A secondary location will also be available at 4 Bar S, located at 6675 Colorado Hwy 78.

Air resources have responded to the fire. Citizens should not have drones up in the area as they can hinder firefighting operations.

Mutual aid has been requested from other firefighting agencies in the county and the fire is moving north, the PFD said.

The PCSO said the fire has been named the 'Vision Hills Fire' and is located east of Fountain Creek and west of Jerry Murphy Rd., where it turns into Overton Rd.

The size of the fire has not yet been determined.