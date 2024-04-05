Evacuation orders lifted for wildfire in Falcon area

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) initially issued a pre-evacuation warning due to a wildfire in the Falcon area but later issued evacuation orders.

According to EPCSO, the evacuations were for the area of Murr Rd. west to Peerless Farms and south of Murr Rd. to Falcon Highway.

Just after 5 p.m., the EPCSO reported that the evacuations had been lifted.

The initial pre-evacuation warning was for a five-mile radius from the intersection of Jones Rd. and Murr Rd. due to a wildfire near the 4700 block of Murr Rd.

Residents should be prepared to leave. If you are in danger, evacuate immediately.

KRDO 13 has a crew headed to the area and we will provide updates once we know more.