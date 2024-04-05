Earthquake forces flight to be diverted to Harrisburg International Airport

By WGAL Staff

MIDDLETOWN, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A flight headed for New Jersey was diverted to Harrisburg International Airport this morning after an earthquake hit the East Coast.

The 4.8 magnitude earthquake happened at 10:23 a.m. near Lebanon, New Jersey.

A spokesperson for HIA said a United flight from Austin, TX, bound for Newark, NJ, landed at HIA instead.

The spokesperson said inspections are being done at the Newark airport to ensure it’s not damaged.

They’re expecting the plane to leave once the Newark airport has been cleared.

No flights at HIA have been impacted and there have been no other diversions.

The next flight from HIA bound for Newark is at 5 p.m. this evening and is not impacted.

