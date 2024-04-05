Crews fighting house fire on west side of I-25 in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a house fire on the west side of I-25 in Colorado Springs Friday morning.

According to CSFD, the fire is located at 817 W Jefferson St.

The fire appears to be putting off a large plume of smoke and a second alarm has been ordered, CSFD said. The department also said the fire has spread to brush behind the home and several brush trucks have been ordered.

