Skip to Content
News

Crews fighting house fire on west side of I-25 in Colorado Springs

KRDO
By
today at 11:38 AM
Published 11:23 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a house fire on the west side of I-25 in Colorado Springs Friday morning.

According to CSFD, the fire is located at 817 W Jefferson St.

The fire appears to be putting off a large plume of smoke and a second alarm has been ordered, CSFD said. The department also said the fire has spread to brush behind the home and several brush trucks have been ordered.

KRDO has a crew headed to the scene and we will provide updates once we know more.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content