Airplane passenger fined in Sydney for urinating in a cup

SYDNEY (AP) — A passenger has been fined for urinating in a cup during a delay in deplaning after landing at Sydney Airport. Officials say the incident, after a 3-hour Air New Zealand flight from Auckland, occurred last December and a Sydney court fined the 53-year-old man $395 for offensive behavior in February. The incident only came to public attention on Friday, when New Zealand news website Stuff reported that a passenger sitting in the same row said she had reported the behavior to the air crew. She said the man was “obviously quite drunk.”

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.