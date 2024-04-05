Aid worker deaths have appalled Israel’s European allies. Some are considering a halt to arms sales

LONDON (AP) — The Israeli military’s killing of seven aid workers in Gaza has triggered unprecedented criticism from European leaders. They have used words like “appalled” and “outraged” while stepping up calls for a cease-fire. Some are even halting arms sales to Israel as the war’s toll mounts. Julie Norman of University College London says unease about the conflict was already growing in Europe, and the attack “accelerated that and made it much more public.” The United Nations’ Human Rights Council passed a resolution Friday calling on countries to halt arms sales to Israel. It is nonbinding but reflects growing international pressure for an end to the bloodshed.

