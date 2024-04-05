Actor in spinoff of popular TV western ‘Yellowstone’ is found dead, authorities say

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Authorities in Kansas say an actor who appeared in a spinoff of the popular television western “Yellowstone” has been found dead after he went missing amid a domestic violence investigation. The Sheriff’s Office in Johnson County said Friday in a statement that deputies found the body of 27-year-old Cole Brings Plenty in a wooded area. It said crime scene investigators and the medical examiner were at the location. No details were released about a cause of death. Two days earlier he was charged in a nearby county with aggravated burglary, domestic battery and criminal restraint.

