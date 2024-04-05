A pro-Western career diplomat faces an ally of the populist premier in Slovakia’s presidential vote

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — A pro-Western career diplomat and a close ally of Slovakia’s populist Prime Minister Robert Fico are facing each other in a presidential runoff to determine who will be the country’s next head of state. Former Foreign Minister Ivan Korčok is up against Peter Pellegrini, who heads a coalition party in Fico’s government, in the vote for the largely ceremonial post in the nation of 5.4 million. A victory for Pellegrini, who currently serves as Parliament speaker, would cement Fico’s power by giving him and his allies control of strategic posts. The latest public polls have predicted a tight race.

