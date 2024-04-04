What we know about the Baltimore bridge collapse as the cleanup gets underway

BALTIMORE (AP) — The U.S. government’s plans for clearing a collapsed Baltimore bridge and the cargo ship that struck it are coming into focus. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released a salvage plan Wednesday. Its objectives include stabilizing the Dali container ship and eventually removing the massive vessel. The other objectives are analyzing the tangle of wreckage of what was the Francis Scott Key Bridge and removing the debris. The top priority remains the recovery of the bodies of four construction workers who died when the bridge collapsed. The Associated Press offers a look at things to know about the disaster as the cleanup gets underway.

