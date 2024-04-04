What is next for billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott’s giving?

Much about billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott’s giving remains a mystery, but a recent round of grants to nonprofits offer some insights. The grants announced in March were largely in line with Scott’s other donations in terms of themes. The database of gifts on Scott’s website shows organizations that identified as working on “race and ethnicity” and “youth development” were the two largest categories. A slightly larger percentage of the most recent grants went to democracy-focused organizations compared to Scott’s overall record of giving. Scott came into her fortune after divorcing Amazon-found Jeff Bezos. She says she has donated more than $17.3 billion since 2019.

