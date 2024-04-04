Students walk out of schools across Alaska to protest the governor’s veto of education package

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Students in Alaska’s capital walked out of school and marched through the halls of the statehouse to protest Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s latest education veto and the Legislature’s failure to override it. Walkouts of 40 minutes were planned at schools across Alaska, with 40 representing the number of votes lawmakers needed to override the veto. Lawmakers fell one vote short in their override attempt last month. A student organizer from Sitka says the walkout was part of a protest organized by the executive board of the Alaska Association of Student Governments.

