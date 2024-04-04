Kennedy campaign blames vendor for email sympathetic to Jan. 6 insurrectionists

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential campaign has terminated a contract with a vendor it blamed for sending a fundraising email that referred to people facing charges for the Jan. 6 insurrection as “activists” who were “stripped of their constitutional liberties.” The campaign announced it on Thursday. The language in the email echoed former President Donald Trump, who has worked to rewrite the history of the effort to disrupt the violent attack on the Capitol as lawmakers prepared to certify President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory. Trump has vowed to pardon the rioters and made the attack a cornerstone of his campaign.

