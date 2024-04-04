Skip to Content
Colorado Springs Salvation Army launches new program to support veteran families

today at 7:17 PM
Published 7:32 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Salvation Army launched a new program Thursday called 'Supportive Services for Veteran Families.'

What sets this program apart from other, similar services is its scope. The main goal of the program is to help entire families in need. The Salvation Army said the program will offer a wide variety of resources, including getting families into permanent housing.

Eligible participants are families or households that include a vet with qualifying discharges, but they also won't turn away individual veterans.

Visit the Colorado Springs Salvation Army for more information.

