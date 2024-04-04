Closure along I-25 starting tonight will impact commutes in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation is issuing a small travel advisory today, April 4, that will impact commutes along I-25.

Starting tonight, the northbound I-25 ramp at Santa Fe Avenue will be closed as crews work to install some pipes. Traffic is being diverted to take the Exit 128 off-ramp to re-enter the on-ramp to continue travel. C-DOT says the roadway is expected to re-open tomorrow morning at 6 a.m.