Brazil’s federal police arrest 2 maximum-security fugitives after 50-day manhunt

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s federal police have arrested two fugitives who escaped a maximum-security prison in February, bringing a 50-day manhunt to an end. Rogério Mendonça and Deibson Nascimento became the first inmates to ever escape from Brazil’s federal penitentiary system. Brazil’s justice ministry said in a statement that the two were arrested in the Amazon city of Maraba, more than 1,600 kilometers west of the Mossoro penitentiary where they were jailed in the country’s northeast region. Authorities said in March that Mendonça and Nascimento fled through a hole and used tools left by workers during prison renovation works to cut through a wired fence.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.