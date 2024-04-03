Woman faces trafficking charges after cocaine found in child’s backpack

By Mike Brantley and Daeshen Smith

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — During the execution of a search warrant Mobile County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators found approximately two kilograms of cocaine in a backpack being worn by a 3-year-old child, according to the MCSO.

During the search of a Harvey Court residence over the weekend, the MCSO said, investigators found another kilogram of cocaine and two handguns inside a second backpack. They said four minor children were present at the residence without adult supervision during the time of the search.

“It is absurd how reckless this situation was,” said Sheriff Paul Burch. “There was a total disregard for the law and the children’s wellbeing.”

This happened Saturday after the sheriff’s office received information from “a reliable confidential source” that Tierra Tocorra Hill had a large amount of narcotics at a known location, the MCSO said. Investigators said Hill was seen leaving the location and was followed until a marked MCSO unit conducted a traffic stop.

During the stop, investigators discovered approximately 1.5 kilograms of cocaine, a small amount of marijuana and a handgun in the vehicle driven by Hill, the sheriff’s office said.

It was then that MCSO investigators and ALEA agents conducted the search of the Harvey Court residence and found the children and the additional cocaine and firearms, authorities said.

The MCSO said the cocaine and handguns were accessible to the children, who are ages 3, 8, 10, and 15 years old.

“There are a lot of possibilities that could have occurred had the children ingested any of the cocaine or been exposed to it. Then you got these young children that have handguns in their reach as well,” said Sheriff Burch.

The street value of the narcotics is roughly $450,000.

Hill was charged with the trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana 2nd, tampering with physical evidence and four counts of chemical endangerment of a child. Authorities said additional charges could be forthcoming.

“It’s just alarming that a mother would allow their children to be exposed to these types of things,” added Sheriff Burch. “She has to see a judge before bond is set but my two cents is she ought to sit her butt in jail until she goes to trial. She subjected those children to extremely dangerous situations.”

