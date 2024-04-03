What we know: Trump uses death of Michigan woman to stoke fears over immigration

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Donald Trump traveled to Michigan and Wisconsin and used the recent death of a 25-year-old Michigan woman killed by a man that immigration officials say entered the country illegally to hammer President Joe Biden over his handling of the U.S.-Mexico border. Trump in his Tuesday speech in Grand Rapids, Michigan, claimed that the 25-year-old Ruby Garcia was 17 years old. He also said that he had spoken with her family, which Garcia’s sister has since disputed. Garcia was found dead on the side of a Grand Rapids highway on March 22 and police say she was in a romantic relationship with the suspect, a citizen of Mexico.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.