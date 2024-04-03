What to know about the latest bird flu outbreak in the US

There have been numerous developments this week concerning avian flu that have raised concerns among experts. Outbreaks of bird flu were reported at poultry facilities in both Michigan and Texas, and infected dairy cows have been discovered in at least five states. There has also been a report in Texas of a person catching bird flu from a mammal, which is the first known instance of this happening. There has been only one reported case of bird flu in a person in the U.S., and that was in 2022 when a prison inmate in a work program in Colorado caught it while killing infected birds.

