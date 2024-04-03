Violent storms kill 7 people in eastern China including 3 who fell from their apartments

BEIJING (AP) — Violent rain and hailstorms have killed seven people in eastern China’s Jiangxi province, where three people fell from their apartments in a high-rise building. State broadcaster CCTV said Wednesday that dozens of homes had been severely damaged by the storms this week. A grandmother and her 11-year-old grandson fell to their deaths from the 20th floor of an apartment building in the city of Nanchang on Sunday, as did a 60-year-old woman from the 11th floor. Media reports say the storm blew out floor-to-ceiling windows in the building.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.