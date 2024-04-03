Transportation officials want NYC Marathon organizers to pay $750K to cross the Verrazzano bridge

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York City Marathon might soon have to pay a toll to cross the bridge, just like every other commuter. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is demanding the New York Road Runners, organizers of the venerable race held the first Sunday in November, to pay roughly $750,000 for use of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge. The agency that oversees New York’s bridges and tunnels says the fee represents the estimated amount of toll revenue lost when the bridge is closed. But the Road Runners argue the MTA enjoys increased revenue from greater transit ridership during marathon week.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.